'He is in a good mental space': Carey backs Renshaw to make impact on Test return

Mackay, Aug 19 (IANS) Wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey believes Matt Renshaw is in the right mental space to make an immediate impact on his Test return as Australia look to bounce back from their nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the series opener.

Renshaw has been recalled to Australia’s Test squad after a three-year absence and is set to open alongside Travis Head in the second Test at Great Barrier Reef Arena, beginning Saturday.

The 30-year-old replaced Jake Weatherald at the top of the order and was among the first Australian batters to hit the nets on Wednesday as the hosts prepared for a must-win contest.

Carey, who is set to play his 50th Test, has backed Renshaw to make the most of his opportunity, highlighting the Queenslander’s mental growth and development over recent years.

“Renners (Renshaw) is in a really good place mentally, and his cricket is showing that. He has got a young family now, and he has played some international white-ball cricket, so he has been around the group a fair bit the last couple of years," Carey told reporters.

“Every challenge that has come his way, he has really stood up to it. I’m looking forward to seeing Renners out there alongside Trav (Head),” he added.

Renshaw’s return comes after an impressive domestic campaign. He scored 499 runs at an average of 49.9 in the Sheffield Shield, including three centuries, despite Queensland enduring a difficult season.

Carey believes the left-hander has developed into a more complete cricketer since making his Test debut as a 20-year-old in 2016.

“Renners has definitely matured as a cricketer, as you do when you move into your 30s, as you learn a lot about yourself, the game and the challenges that come with that,” Carey said.

Australia will be desperate for a response after Bangladesh secured a historic nine-wicket victory in Darwin in the opening Test. Carey said the defeat had only strengthened Australia’s determination to level the series.

“We are a proud group of cricketers and obviously last week didn’t go to plan. When this team has been challenged, we always find a way to bounce back in a big way. I am looking forward to Saturday,” he said.

--IANS

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