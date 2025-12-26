He has strong leadership qualities: RCB Andy Flower happy to aquire Venkatesh Iyer

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower expressed his happiness at acquiring Venkatesh Iyer and praised his leadership qualities ahead of the IPL 2026.

The mini-auction saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru bolster their championship squad by securing Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav. RCB snapped up Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore after Kolkata Knight Riders withdrew from the bidding, bringing an end to a far more restrained contest than last year, when the two franchises were locked in a fierce auction battle that saw KKR secure him for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore.

"Venkatesh Iyer has strong leadership qualities. That is great to have in the dressing room and on the field. We are happy to get him and I look forward to working with him. When you plan well and have a good strategy, you know your limits.

"I think KKR had a little extra money left in their purse after purchasing Cameron Green. They were probably betting some of it on Venkatesh Iyer because they had some money left, but in the end, we ended up acquiring Venkatesh and we are really happy with it," Flower said on JioStar.

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble detailed RCB's key acquisitions and said, "RCB thought they might get outbid, but they did not, so they are happy to have Venkatesh Iyer. Jacob Duffy will be a backup for Josh Hazlewood, and Jordan Cox is a like-for-like replacement for Phil Salt. Mangesh Yadav comes in as a backup for Yash Dayal. He is a left-arm seamer with a lot of potential, though he has not played much cricket."

On RCB's careful strategy to maintain stability within their squad after the auction, Kumble said, "Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the playing eleven at the start. You do not want to create doubt in a winning team. That is probably why they did not go after a Ravi Bishnoi, so that Suyash Sharma does not feel threatened by a senior India spinner. They have done well to keep the core the same, back their players, and just have a few backups in case something goes wrong."

