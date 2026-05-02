'He can take any bowler at any time': Rayudu praises Rahul's mindset after DC win

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has heaped praise on Delhi Capitals (DC) opener KL Rahul, praising his mindset to take on any bowlers at any time of the game after he played a match-winning knock of 75 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Rayudu said that Rahul always had the ability to change gears at any time, but now he is showing greater confidence and intent in his game.

"He has always had the game. He can take on any bowler at any time; it is just his mindset. Today we have seen a very, very good approach to his batting," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo

Former CSK player was also in awe of some shots that Rahul played against Ravi Bishnoi during the chase.

"He went through a couple of shots against Bishnoi because he was sure that Bishnoi had the pace, and he could just stand in the crease and still go through with the shot. That shot was still not on, a slightly good-length or short-of-a-length ball, which he hit straight for six. That shows that the wicket was good, and also KL's confidence in his batting and a change in the way he generally bats," he said.

According to Rayudu, Rahul's willingness to take on deliveries he would earlier defend is the key reason behind the increase in his strike rate in the shortest format.

"These are the balls that he generally does not take in, and it is a great sign that he is taking on these lengths and deliveries against spin. That is why we are seeing him play such higher strike-rates in this tournament compared to a few other seasons," he added.

Rahul has been in splendid form in the ongoing season. He has scored 433 runs in just 9 innings and currently also holds the orange cap. He has hammered a century and three half century in the IPL 2026.

Speaking of the match, Rajasthan Royals scored 225/6 with Riyan Parag scoring 90 off 50 and Donovan Ferreira remaining unbeaten on 47 off 14 before Mitchell Starc (3/40) brought it back with some crucial strikes.

KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) anchored DC's chase with a commanding 110-run opening stand that kept the visitors ahead of the required rate.

Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh (25*) were cool in the chase as DC, even with a big total in hand, completed the win with five balls to spare. This was the highest-ever run chase the franchise has achieved in IPL history.

--IANS

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