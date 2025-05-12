May 12, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

He became a legend, but that spot has to be earned, says Madan Lal on Virat's Test retirement

He became a legend, but that spot in the Indian team has to be earned, says World Cup-winner Madan Lal on Virat Kohli's Test retirement.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Madan Lal paid rich tribute to Virat Kohli following the latter’s sudden retirement from Test cricket, calling his journey “phenomenal” while reminding the next generation that the place Kohli vacates must be earned, not given.

"He might play a little longer, maybe even feature in the England series, but these are personal decisions, and he must have felt this was the right time. I wish him all the very best," Madan Lal told IANS.

"As for the youngsters who might fill his shoes, I believe that spot has to be earned. It’s not an easy task by any means."

Kohli, 36, brought curtains down on a glittering red-ball career that transformed India’s approach to Test cricket. In 123 matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. But beyond the numbers, it was his aggression, passion, and tireless pursuit of excellence that set him apart.

He announced his decision via an emotional Instagram post, calling his 14-year journey with whites “deeply personal.” “The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” Kohli wrote. “As I step away, it’s not easy — but it feels right.”

The timing of his retirement came as a surprise, especially after Rohit Sharma also stepped away from Test cricket last week. Kohli’s recent form had been under the scanner — he scored only 190 runs in nine innings during the Australia tour in December 2024, averaging 23.75 despite a century in the opening Test.

Kohli, India’s 269th Test cap, leaves behind not just a set of records but an era — one defined by belief, ambition, and an uncompromising commitment to the longest format.

From a young, aggressive batter making his debut in 2011 to becoming the symbol of India’s fearlessness in Tests, Kohli’s journey has been one of relentless excellence. Kohli’s leadership changed the culture of Indian Test cricket. He captained India in 68 matches, winning 40, losing only 17, and drawing 11 — a win percentage of 58.82%, the highest by any Indian captain.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

