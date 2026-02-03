Haven't heard anything from Delhi: Putin's top aide on India halting purchase of Russian oil

Moscow, Feb 3 (IANS) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Moscow has not yet received any messages from New Delhi about refusing Russian oil supplies.

"We haven't heard any statements from Delhi on this matter yet," Russia's state-run news agency Tass quoted the Presidential Spokesman as saying during a regular media briefing in Moscow while responding to a question about whether India had refused Russian oil.

The diplomat, however, stated that the Kremlin is closely monitoring US President Donald Trump's statements, including on India and oil.

"We are, of course, closely monitoring all news on this matter," Peskov noted. "We are paying close attention to President Trump's statements; we are carefully recording and analysing them."

"We respect bilateral American-Indian relations," Peskov added. "We attach no less importance to developing our advanced strategic partnership with India. This is of the utmost importance to us, and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations in every possible way, which is precisely what we are doing," Peskov, a seasoned diplomat who serves as the Press Secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by Tass.

On Monday, the White House announced that the United States will drop the 25 per cent tariff linked to Russian oil purchases as part of India’s agreement to stop buying crude from Russia.

“As part of India’s agreement to cease Russian oil purchases, the 25 per cent Russian oil-related tariff will be dropped,” a White House official told IANS after President Donald Trump, following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the two countries have reached a trade deal.

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would immediately reduce the US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, calling it a major shift in bilateral trade ties linked to energy cooperation and broader geopolitical goals.

Trump said the two leaders discussed “many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine.” He claimed that PM Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to increase purchases from the United States and, potentially, from Venezuela.

Prime Minister Modi in his post on X said that he was “Delighted that 'Made in India' products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.”

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” PM Modi said.

A senior administration official, speaking on background, told IANS the 25 per cent additional tariff was directly tied to India’s purchases of Russian oil and would now be removed following New Delhi’s commitment to cease such imports.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the United States has pressed allies and partners to reduce or eliminate purchases of Russian energy, arguing that oil revenues help finance Moscow’s military campaign.

--IANS

/as