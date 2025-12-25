Have the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Parasakthi' approached the CBFC's Revising Committee?

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the film industry are to be believed, the makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited upcoming period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead, have now decided to approach the Central Board of Film Certification's Revising Committee in the wake of the Censor Board suggesting extensive cuts in the film.

Rumours suggest that the Censor Board officials suggested some cuts in scenes pertaining to the anti-Hindi agitation in the film and this led the makers, who were unhappy about the suggestions, to approach the Revising Committee. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers had announced their decision to advance the release of the film to January 10 next year. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on January 14 next year for the festival of Pongal.

Taking to its social media timelines, Dawn Pictures, the firm producing the film, had shared a statement that read, "We wish to inform the media, trade, and audiences that the release of 'Parasakthi' has been preponed to January 10, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions and repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors worldwide, who have expressed strong confidence in the film's theatrical potential during this period. 'Parasakthi' will now release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026."

The film has triggered huge expectations in both fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

