Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj added to India Test squad as injury cover 

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been added to India’s Test squad for the ongoing tour of England after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a deep cut on his bowling hand during a training session.

The 24-year-old Kamboj, who has 79 wickets in 24 first class games, was part of the India A side, which played two three-day games last month. He took five wickets in the two games.

"India A seamer, #AnushulKamboj has been added to the Indian squad as a cover ahead of the 4th Test vs England at Manchester!" the official broadcasters of the tour, Star Sports, posted on X.

With the team management still undecided on whether to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth match to be played at Old Trafford and some of the other bowlers failing to make an impact in the previous games, Arshdeep was in contention for a place in the match.

Arshdeep suffered a cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball during a practice session on Thursday and he was seen with a bandage on.

"He tried to stop the ball off Sai and it's just a cut on his hand, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches, that's going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said on left-arm pacer's injury.

However, there is also an uncertainty over Akash Deep’s availability for the fourth Test as he is reportedly struggling with a groin niggle.

On day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s, in the 28th over of the England innings, Akash Deep left for the dressing room after feeling discomfort. After being treated in the dressing room, the pacer returned to the field but didn’t bowl thereafter.

Currently, England are leading the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the last match by 22 runs at Lord's.

--IANS

bc/ab