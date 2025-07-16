Harshvardhan Rane starts dubbing for ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has started dubbing for his upcoming film ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.’

Harshvardhan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself standing behind a mic in a dubbing room. The actor’s face is not visible and the mic is blocking it.

He captioned the post: “Dubbing started for Milap Zaveri sir’s #Deewaniyat.”

Talking about ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ the upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

On June 6, Harshvardhan had shared his plans for ‘next three months’,which includes his films, acing his psychology exams and going for wildlife photography.

Harshvardhan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a stunning picture of an owl that he took.

For the caption, he wrote: “The plan for next three months. Finish Deewaniyat climax shoot. Ace psychology hnrs exams in June end. Go for wildlife photography. Head for Omung Kumar sirs film.”

The actor has started working on a film by Omung Kumar. It also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. Omung Kumar is joined by producers Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.

Harshavardhan made his screen debut with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita and made his hindi film debut with Sanam Teri Kasam.

He started his career with a small stint on television, in Left Right Left. He then appeared in successful Telugu films including Naa Ishtam, Avunu, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika and Maaya.

After venturing into Hindi films, he received praise for his portrayal of a gangster in Taish and an adventure lover in Haseen Dillruba.

--IANS

dc/