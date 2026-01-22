Harshvardhan Rane shares fitness mantra amid 5-degree workout

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane believes that discipline is about making the right choices, even when temptations are right in front of you.

Sharing a candid fitness moment on his Instagram stories, the actor said, “Moral of the story hai aapke life main, plate main bahut kuch aayega… jaisai ki yeh,” as he panned the camera towards a plate of French fries.

He then added that one must learn to avoid distractions and choose what truly works for them.

Harshvardhan was heard saying: “But aapko avoid karna hai.Avoid karna hai aur kaam ki cheezein khaani hai.”

The actor also shared a glimpse of himself sweating it out in five-degree weather during the shoot of his upcoming film Silaa in Vietnam.

He captioned the clip: “Post packup workout, post workout cardio, post cardio dinner, 5 degree post #vietnam #silaa the film.”

Talking about Silaa, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Sadia Khateeb and 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karanveer Mehra, who will play the antagonist in the project.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, "Silaa" has been presented by Zee Studios.

Produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the movie has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Harshvardhan has also been roped in to be a part of the ‘Force’ franchise. He is expected to start filming for the drama in March.

In November, Harshvardhan took to social media and posted a still of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near Nashik.

The actor was recently seen in the romantic drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. The film, which was directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Sonam Bajwa. It told the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, and their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.

--IANS

dc/