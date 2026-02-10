February 10, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane is grateful to be a part of Omung Kumar's envisioned realm 'Silaa'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) As another schedule for "Silaa" comes to an end, actor Harshvardhan Rane is thankful to be a part of director Omung Kumar's envisioned realm.

Sharing a few photos of himself from the shoot, Harshvardhan wrote on his official Instagram handle, "#Silaa the film...Today will be the last day of the schedule. (just one song left) Am so grateful to be a part of Omung sirs envisioned realm and imagined domain which none of you have ever seen me in. (sic)."

Appreciating his co-stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra, he went on to add, "So amazed to witness Sadias relentless performance and grace under grind, Ipsitas warm nature and ruthless focus, and Karans quiet excellence and monumental effort."

Lauding the technical crew of "Silaa" Harshvardhan penned, "Big shout out to Camera, Art, Costume, Action, Direction, Production, Make up, Hair, Sound and Light teams respectfully!"

"I am going to walk out of this set tonight as a fan of all these people, with a calm craving to meet them again on another set soon!," the post concluded.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, "Silaa" has been presented by Zee Studios.

Jointly backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, "Silaa" has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan's last release, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” received a lot of love from movie buffs.

Marking the first anniversary of his collaboration with the actor, filmmaker Milap Zaveri penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Celebrating a journey built on faith, friendship, and mutual respect, Zaveri said that he has gained “a brother and a friend for life.”

Reciprocating the love, Harshvardhan replied, “I am really lucky to find you, maalik! You have the goodness that always looked for.”

--IANS

pm/

