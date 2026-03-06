March 06, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane commences the shoot for 'Force 3' in Gujarat with a pooja ceremony

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has finally commenced the shoot for his forthcoming action entertainer "Force 3". He started the shoot for the Gujarat schedule of the much-awaited drama with a pooja ceremony.

Sharing the professional update with his Instagram family, Harshvardhan uploaded a video of himself performing the pooja and seeking the divine blessing before commencing another cinematic journey.

For the caption, he wrote, "May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat (sic)."

Expressing their excitement in the comment section, one of the netizens shared, "Wishing you the best of God guiding and giving you strength and lots of love for this new project!!!! Lots of love from me @harshvardhanrane God bless you."

Another one penned, "Looking forward to seeing your new looks in your next film, Force 3. All the very best wishes my super star... my super Hero @harshvardhanrane."

Harshvardhan has announced shooting for his next just now, but recently, a leaked image from the set circulated in the media, providing the movie buffs a sneak peek into the set.

The image featured John Abraham, the primary face of the 'Force' franchise, with Harshvardhan, director Bhav Dhulia, and Tanya Maniktala.

John has reacquired the rights to the franchise in order to ensure that they stay true to his vision in "Force 3".

Along with "Force 3", Harshvardhan will further star in director Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

With Sadia Khateeb as the leading lady opposite him, Karanveer Mehra has been roped in as the antagonist.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, the project has been jointly produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

Presented by Zee Studios, Rahhat Shah Kazmi has co-produced the drama.

--IANS

pm/

