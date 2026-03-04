Harshvardhan Rane channels his inner sniper with the mantra 'Breathe soft, focus hard'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane channelled his inner sniper as he was seen doing some shooting practise in his latest social media post.

The latest clip published on the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor's official Instagram handle featured him at a shooting range. In an impeccable show of skill, he was seen hitting one bull's eye after another.

Towards the end of the video, he was even seen flaunting the result with a huge smile on his face.

Revealing his mantra in the caption, Harshvardhan wrote, "Breathe soft, focus hard (sic)."

Applauding Harshvardhan's newfound skillset, one of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, "Sniper energy with sharp focus and real discipline in every shot. Straight to the heart...Ouch! Your Hard work turned into perfection, true mastery on display. Happy Holi!"

Another comment read, Truly versatile ... and it shows in your every act... passion of becoming the best version of yours ..and its you vs you.. lovely. wishing you much more.. I adore your perseverance of reaching excellence. Simple yet humble as well ..@harshvardhanrane".

A cybercitizen joked, "Harsh bhai preparing for force 3".

Harshvardhan seems to be someone with many passions. Recently, he was seen exploring his talent as a wildlife photographer, glimpses of which can also be found on his social media feed.

On Sunday, the 'Savi' actor revealed that during his exploration at the Yellowstone National Park, he was able to fulfill his long-term dream of capturing a fox in the snow. This unique dream was realized at the extreme temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Posting a couple of clicks by him on Insta handle, Harshvardhan penned, "Always dreamt of clicking a fox in snow...it came true in minus 7".

Work-wise, Harshvardhan will next be seen leading filmmaker Omung Kumar's "Silaa", co-starring Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.

--IANS

pm/