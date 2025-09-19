September 19, 2025 4:12 PM हिंदी

Harshdeep Kaur shares experience of being requested by PM Modi to sing ‘Ik Onkar’ on his 75th birthday eve

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a deeply memorable experience after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on the eve of his 75th birthday.

In her post, she revealed that the moment became even more special when the Prime Minister personally requested her to sing ‘Ik Onkar,’ the sacred Mool Mantra from the Gurbani. Harshdeep Kaur, representing the Sikh community, expressed her profound humility and gratitude for being part of this spiritually significant occasion.

Sharing her images with PM Modi, the singer wrote, “A day for the books! So honored to have met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the Eve of his 75th Birthday at his residence in New Delhi What made this meeting even more special for me was the moment he requested me to sing “Ik Onkar” the Mool Mantra sung by me from the Gurbani My deepest gratitude to Shri @hardeepspuri ji for making me a part of this delegation along with some esteemed members of the Sikh Committee, formed for the safekeeping and befitting display of Holy “Jore Sahib” belonging to our 10th Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji. “

“I stand with a heart full of emotions, goosebumps and a profound sense of humility..to be chosen as a representative of the Sikh community for this sacred cause. Waheguru #narendramodi #ikonkar #pmoindia #harshdeepkaur,” she added.

In the images, PM Modi is seen honoring Harshdeep Kaur with a memento, while in another, both are pictured seated with folded hands as she performs the sacred ‘Ik Onkar.’

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday, and the Bollywood fraternity came together to send him heartfelt wishes. Stars spanning generations, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, took to social media to appreciate his leadership, dedication, and vision for the nation.

