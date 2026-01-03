January 03, 2026 1:12 PM हिंदी

Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army continues relief push in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 3 (IANS) The Indian Army is continuing its relief and reconstruction operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the island nation in November last year.

After successfully launching a critical dual carriageway Bailey bridge at Kilinochchi in Jaffna, Indian Army Engineers have now begun site improvement work for the construction of a 100-foot Bailey Bridge at KM-21 in Kandy.

The bridge is being built to restore road connectivity along the B-492 Highway, which was severely damaged during the cyclone.

Major General Rohan Medagoda, General Officer Commanding of the Sri Lanka Army's 11 Division, along with Brigadier CD Wikramanayaka, Field Chief Engineer of the Sri Lankan Army, visited the bridge site and commended the efforts of the troops.

They praised the assistance extended by the Indian Army and highlighted the strong jointmanship between Indian Army Engineers and the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority in undertaking the challenging task of restoring critical infrastructure.

At the same time, the Engineer Task Force is also assisting the Sri Lankan Road Development Authorities in preparatory work for the launch of a Hybrid Bailey Bridge at Chilaw, located around 60 km north of Colombo, further strengthening connectivity in cyclone-affected regions.

The ongoing efforts underscore India's steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, humanitarian assistance and its Neighbourhood First policy.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy has honoured eight foreign naval vessels, including two from India, for providing immediate assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya personally expressed gratitude to diplomatic representatives of the assisting countries, acknowledging their timely support during a major crisis.

Cyclone Ditwah triggered widespread flooding, landslides and large-scale infrastructure damage across Sri Lanka, overwhelming the country's disaster-response mechanisms.

Indian Navy ships INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri were among the first foreign vessels to respond to the emergency.

Both warships were already present in Sri Lankan waters for the International Fleet Review 2025, organised to mark the Sri Lankan Navy's 75th anniversary, when the cyclone struck.

Following the cyclone's landfall on November 27 last year, the vessels were swiftly redeployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on the very day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall, delivering more than 1,100 tonnes of relief supplies.

The assistance included food rations, tents, tarpaulins, clothing, hygiene kits and water purification equipment, providing critical support to affected communities across Sri Lanka.

