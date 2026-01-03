Yo Yo Honey Singh joins hand with Jazzy B again: ‘2026 gonna be more hotter than before’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) After working together on the banger number “This party getting hot” rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has joined hands with Punjabi singer Jazzy B once again and promised that 2026 will be “hotter than before.”

Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Jazzy B, whose real name is Jaswinder Singh Bains. The two are seen posing in a recording studio.

“This 2026 gonna b more hotter than before !! Watch us coming legendary @jazzyb (sic),” Honey Singh wrote as the caption.

The two are now collaborating after over a decade as their song “This party getting hot” released in 2012.

Honey Singh made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

His collaborations with prominent artists, like Diljit Dosanjh for “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position. He sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube with two of his videos "Brown Rang" and "High Heels" ranking among the top trending videos that year. Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jazzy B gained stardom with his music video "Surma". He is known for his song "Dil Luteya" with Apache Indian from his album Romeo. Esha Gupta featured in his song "Glassy" from the album Rambo in 2008.

He sang a song named "Fukraa" for Emraan Hashmi starrer movie Rush in 2012. In 2013 he sang a song "Jugni" for Jimmy Sheirgill, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Mahi Gill starrer Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

In 2014 Surveen Chawla once again appeared in his duet song "Mitran De Boot". In 2015 he worked with international rapper Snoop Dogg for the song "Most Wanted" which is featured in MTV India. His old song "Sat Rangey" was used in the background of the Hollywood movie Deadpool in 2016.

Jazzy B featured in AP Dhillon’s song “315” from the album “The Brownprint” in 2024. In 2025, he performed at Juno Awards of 2025 and his song Coolin was also nominated as South Asian Music Recording of the Year.

