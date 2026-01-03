Paramvir Singh Cheema reveals how his father reacted when he told him he was doing 'Border 2'

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, who will be seen essaying the role of Subedar Nishaan Singh in the highly discussed war drama, "Border 2".

In his latest social media post, Chemma shared how his father reacted when he told him that he had been selected for the sequel.

He said, "When i told my father that i got shortlisted for Border 2 he said ‘ Eh Taan Krni He Hai’ (You have to do this). He was so happy my whole family and friends were so happy. This is for my friends and Family (sic)".

Revealing that being a part of the 'Border' legacy holds an extremely special meaning to him, he wrote on his Instagram account, "Being a part of such an iconic film means so much to me. Never thought my journey would take me to the sets of Border, Singing iconic line ‘Sandese Aate hai’ , performing with Sunny Deol and such great actors."

Thanking director Anurag Singh for having faith in him, Cheema added, "Thankyou @anurag_singh_films for having faith in me. It was a pleasure to work under your direction sir. Working with you was so easy as an Actor. I used to discuss alot of things with you about craft , family , work , life and found a big Brother in you. Thank-you for making me a part of such an Iconic film."

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Cheema opened up about his experience of working with Sunny Deol and the impact it had on him both personally and professionally.

He told IANS, “Yes, that’s true. The exciting part is that Border 2 is an action film—a full-scale war movie. It’s packed with action from start to finish. I’m sharing the screen with Sunny Deol. I’ve always admired him because he’s also Punjabi. Whenever we come from Punjab, the first place we visit is Sunny Deol’s house.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is set for a theatrical release on January 23.

--IANS

pm/