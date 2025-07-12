Rozgar Mela symbolises the rise of 'New India': Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Saturday addressed the media at the National Media Centre during the Rozgar Mela event, highlighting the Modi government’s efforts in transforming employment generation in India.

He announced that 210 individuals received appointment letters at the Delhi venue, while across the country, 51,000 youth were handed job letters in 47 locations.

"Since the launch of Rozgar Melas in October 2022, more than 10.26 lakh youth have received appointment letters over the past four years. This is not merely a ceremonial event -- it is a symbol of the rise of a new India," Malhotra said.

He emphasised that recruitments are being conducted in 13 different Indian languages to ensure inclusivity. Drawing a contrast with the pre-2014 era, he said that earlier recruitment processes were plagued by delays and corruption, where middlemen had a significant role.

"Today, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we have seen a transparent, corruption-free process. No middlemen, no manipulation," he stressed.

Malhotra added that under PM Modi’s 11-year tenure, government recruitments have increased by 1.5 times compared to previous governments. He credited policies like PM Gati Shakti Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana among several others, for empowering small traders, boosting employment and transforming the economy.

“Over Rs 52 crore worth of low-interest loans have been disbursed to small traders, especially post-COVID,” he said. Citing infrastructure development, Malhotra said that 60,000 km of national highways have been built in the past year alone -- a stark comparison to the 52,000 km constructed between 1947 and 2014.

“These efforts have created large-scale employment opportunities,” he added. On the broader economic front, Malhotra said India now ranks as the world’s fourth-largest economy, ahead of Japan.

“Past governments spoke of removing poverty, but removed the poor instead. In the last 11 years, over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under PM Modi’s governance,” he asserted.

He concluded by stating that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' is heavily dependent on the strength and energy of India’s youth.

-IANS

sas/dan