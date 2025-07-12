July 12, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Rozgar Mela symbolises the rise of 'New India': Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

Rozgar Mela symbolise the rise of 'New India': Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Saturday addressed the media at the National Media Centre during the Rozgar Mela event, highlighting the Modi government’s efforts in transforming employment generation in India.

He announced that 210 individuals received appointment letters at the Delhi venue, while across the country, 51,000 youth were handed job letters in 47 locations.

"Since the launch of Rozgar Melas in October 2022, more than 10.26 lakh youth have received appointment letters over the past four years. This is not merely a ceremonial event -- it is a symbol of the rise of a new India," Malhotra said.

He emphasised that recruitments are being conducted in 13 different Indian languages to ensure inclusivity. Drawing a contrast with the pre-2014 era, he said that earlier recruitment processes were plagued by delays and corruption, where middlemen had a significant role.

"Today, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we have seen a transparent, corruption-free process. No middlemen, no manipulation," he stressed.

Malhotra added that under PM Modi’s 11-year tenure, government recruitments have increased by 1.5 times compared to previous governments. He credited policies like PM Gati Shakti Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana among several others, for empowering small traders, boosting employment and transforming the economy.

“Over Rs 52 crore worth of low-interest loans have been disbursed to small traders, especially post-COVID,” he said. Citing infrastructure development, Malhotra said that 60,000 km of national highways have been built in the past year alone -- a stark comparison to the 52,000 km constructed between 1947 and 2014.

“These efforts have created large-scale employment opportunities,” he added. On the broader economic front, Malhotra said India now ranks as the world’s fourth-largest economy, ahead of Japan.

“Past governments spoke of removing poverty, but removed the poor instead. In the last 11 years, over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under PM Modi’s governance,” he asserted.

He concluded by stating that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' is heavily dependent on the strength and energy of India’s youth.

-IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Jannik Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Carlos Alcaraz in the final singles final at the Wimbledon 2025 in London on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Alcaraz in final

China's diving team tests new pairings in Beijing on Saturday ahead of World Championships in Singapore. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

Video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' released (Photo credit: Sathya Jyothi Films X)

Video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' released

Everyone should learn Marathi, we are also trying: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Everyone should learn Marathi, we are also trying: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia, Poland.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia

It's not easy to challenge PM Modi, many have tried but failed: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

It's not easy to challenge PM Modi, many have tried but failed: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

R Madhavan reveals what it was like revisiting his school during 'Aap Jaisa Koi shoot

R Madhavan reveals what it was like revisiting his school during 'Aap Jaisa Koi shoot

K.L. Rahul hits a hundred as India reach 316/5 at tea, trail England by 71 runs on the third day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Saturday. IANS Photos

3rd Test: Rahul hits a hundred as India reach 316/5 at tea, trail England by 71 runs

PM Modi committed to promoting Ayurveda and Yoga globally: Prataprao Jadhav

PM Modi committed to promoting Ayurveda and Yoga globally: Prataprao Jadhav