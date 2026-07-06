Harsh Chhaya says Gen Z doesn't need to know him, recalls only knowing Dilip Kumar, Big B when he entered industry

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood and television stalwart Harsh Chhaya believes that younger generations are under no obligation to recognise senior actors however famous otherwise.

The actor expressed his thoughts saying that every generation grows up watching its own stars, and it's not their responsibility to be aware of the existence of veteran stars.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Harsh shared his perspective on young people, these days, not identifying veteran actors, stating that he does not take it personally if someone doesn't know him.

"They are not supposed to recognise us at all. Why should they? Today, if a 20 year old is watching today's actors, then according to him, I have gone 30 years ahead. If he has not seen my work, then he has not seen it. It is not his responsibility. If he does not know me, then he does not know me."

Calling the discussion unnecessary, Harsh reflected on his own experience when he first entered the entertainment industry.

"So, I think, personally for me, it is a useless fight that you do not recognise so many senior people. When I came to the industry for the first time, because Dilip Kumar was a big star, that is why I knew Dilip Kumar and Rajendra Kumar. Otherwise, I did not know the rest of the people who were working with them. Because they are people who are 40 years ahead of me."

He further recalled that the biggest stars of his time were actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor.

"When I came for the first time, I had Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor. So, for me, that is hardly an argument. Or senior actors, let's say."

The actor went on to say that while many audiences have now discovered him through ‘Undekhi’, there is nothing wrong if others are still unfamiliar with his work.

"It is true that I am doing Undekhi and Undekhi has become very popular. So many people have seen Undekhi. There are many people who have only seen Undekhi and have now started knowing me. But if they did not know me, then they did not know me. It is not their responsibility to know me. If they have not seen my work, then how will they know me? And if they are watching, then they are watching the work of contemporary people.”

On the work front, Harsh was last seen in the fourth season of 'Undekhi', where he reprised his much-acclaimed role as Papaji. The crime thriller continues to be one of the most appreciated web series in recent years.

Over the years, Harsh Chhaya has built a versatile career across television, films and OTT.

He is known for his memorable performances in television shows such as ‘Hasratein’, ‘Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani' and ‘Tara’. In Bollywood, he has featured in films including ‘Company’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Fashion’, ‘A Wednesday!’ and ‘Manto’ amongst many others.

–IANS

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