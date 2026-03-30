‘Harry Potter’ series star Paapa Essiedu hopes his new show sparks conversations

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) English actor Paapa Essiedu is hopeful about a conversation in society. The actor shared that Babies will help to open up conversations about pregnancy loss.

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside Siobhan Cullen in the new drama, which follows a couple in their 30s as they navigate the emotional complexities of pregnancy loss and the strain it places on their relationship, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Paapa told the BBC, "If it makes one person able to talk about pregnancy loss when they previously couldn't, I think the show will have been a success”.

The actor, who will also play Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series, shared that he immersed himself in research for the role, working with specialists and midwives to understand an experience he had never been close to personally.

He said, "There's a sensitivity around any kind of grief and an assumption that those questions shouldn't be asked. That can lead to there being stigma and shame around the topic, and that's when people feel isolated and alone”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Paapa reflected on the broader challenge of opening up about difficult emotions, describing vulnerability as taking "a leap of faith".

The actor said, "It's awful and you feel naked and open to attack because you worry about being rejected, but when it doesn't happen, that's where intimacy and close relationships start to grow”.

Siobhan, 36, also drew on personal conversations with women in her own life who had experienced pregnancy loss.

The actress said, "Many of them have gone through something similar to Lisa and they were very generous in sharing their experiences and the journey to becoming a parent”.

The new series is created, written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, and Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, previously revealed her excitement about the project.

She said, "Babies has everything we love about Stefan Golaszewski's work, a tender, authentic, emotional and human look at couples navigating a time in their lives that is rarely covered on television. It's no surprise that this very special series has attracted such an outstanding cast, and it's been an honour to see them bring Stefan's scripts to life”.

--IANS

aa/