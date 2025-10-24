Harrdy Sandhu on ‘Ki Haal Aa’: Aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Punjabi singer-songwriter Harrdy Sandhu has unveiled his new pop single, ‘Ki Haal Aa’, which he says aims to capture the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while creating a sound that resonates with a global audience.

This infectious track is infused with a delightful blend of upbeat melodies and powerful rhythms, all anchored by Harrdy’s signature vocal prowess. It is a peppy track that epitomises the vibrancy and spirit of contemporary Punjabi music.

Harrdy stated: “With ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ I aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while crafting a sound that appeals to a global audience.”

“The track’s melodies are upbeat and vibrant, designed to make everyone want to dance and celebrate life,” he added.

From the hook to its beats, ‘Ki Haal Aa’ seamlessly integrates traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary sounds. The accompanying music video with its high-octane oomph further elevates the track, featuring eye popping visuals that capture the energy and enthusiasm inherent in the song.

Talking about Harrdy, his first song was Tequilla Shot, and he gained popularity with Soch and Joker. He made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup.

His song "Soch" was remade for the 2016 Akshay Kumar film Airlift. His song "Naah" was remade for the film Bala as "Naah Goriye". It was in 2021, when he made his Hindi debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer “83” based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The actor was last seen in “Code Name: Tiranga”, which was released in 2022. The spy action drama film written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar. The film follows an Indian Research and Analysis Wing spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission across the Middle East in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

--IANS

dc/