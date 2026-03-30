Harinder Sikka says 'appointing' Meghna Gulzar for Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi was his ‘gravest misjudgment’

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Amid the resounding success of "Dhurandhar", author Harinder Sikka has expressed regret over the cinematic adaptation of his 2008 espionage novel Calling Sehmat, which inspired the 2018 film “Raazi” starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Sikka took to X, where he first shared a picture of a stack of books such as “An Indian Spy In Pakistan”, “Plot, Lies & Deceit Pulwama & Balakot”, “Terrorism and Insurgency”, “Calling Sehmat”, “Mission Overseas”, “The Unending Game” and “The Spy Chronicles”.

A text overlay read: “Dhurandhar 2 gave you a cinematic glimpse. Here’s where the real story begins.”

Sikka said the book continues to rank among the most impactful espionage works globally, adding that it sheds light on cross-border tensions, hostile elements within the film industry, and criminal networks rooted in Punjab. However, he believes the film failed to capture the essence of the original narrative.

“Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within,” he wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Calling the decision to bring Meghna Gulzar on board his “gravest misjudgment”, the author said that despite receiving clear warnings, he did not anticipate how ideological bias would dilute the protagonist’s true spirit on screen.

“Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist,” he added.

Reflecting on the journey of Calling Sehmat, Sikka noted that nearly two decades since its release, the book continues to resonate with readers worldwide and remains among bestsellers.

“Nearly two decades later, the book continues to leave its mark across the world. Penguin best sellers; Vichhoda, Gobind, The Chabimaster are being scripted, for our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth,” added Sikka.

Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who, upon her father's request, is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

--IANS

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