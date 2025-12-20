Hardik’s energy on the field is exactly like Sir Viv Richards: Uthappa

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Former India batter Robin lauded Hardik Pandya’s energy on the field and compared him to the legendary Vivian Richards after the Indian all-rounder’s all-round show helped India clinch a victory against South Africa in the five-match T20I series 3-1 with a comprehensive 30-run win in the fifth T20I at Ahmedabad.

India’s win was set up by a crucial 100-run partnership between Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya, which gave the hosts a competitive total. The bowlers then took over, with Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy producing decisive spells to derail the Proteas’ chase and close out the series in an emphatic fashion.

Uthappa offered a detailed breakdown of India’s commanding bowling performance and South Africa’s collapse in the series decider.

He highlighted the impact of Bumrah and Chakaravarthy on a challenging surface.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were phenomenal on this wicket. Bumrah is India’s banker when things go sour. He gave just six runs in his first couple of overs, got the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock when India desperately needed it, bringing us right back," Uthappa said on JioStar.

“Then Hardik dismissed Dewald Brevis in his second over, and Suryakumar showed great captaincy bringing Varun back—he got Aiden Markram immediately, followed by Donovan Ferreira and one more in quick time. What stands out about Varun is his ability to come back strong. He first hits his length, then attacks the batter’s weaknesses—that’s exactly what he executed brilliantly today,” he added.

Uthappa then reserved special praise for Hardik Pandya, who put up an all-round show with the bat and in the field, and amazed viewers with his fiery 16-ball fifty.

“His energy on the field is exactly like Sir Viv Richards. He comes in with that swagger, and it’s a great attitude for youngsters to learn from. That’s the energy the opposition feels, a sense of intimidation even before you’ve played a ball. It’s a phenomenal attitude to carry,” Uthappa mentioned.

India’s next T20I outing will be against New Zealand in January 2026, serving as a preparatory series for both sides as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, starting February 7.

