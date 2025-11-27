Happy to join the most successful team in PKL: Jasveer Singh on taking charge of Patna Pirates

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Patna Pirates' newly appointed head coach Jasveer Singh shared his excitement on joining the most successful franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and expressed his desire to lead the franchise to another title.

Jasveer has successfully led UP Yodhas as head coach since 2018 and brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the team.

Jasvir's appointment follows the departure of former head coach Anup Kumar, who made significant contributions to the team during his tenure with the team.

Despite facing challenges in the early part of the leg, Patna Pirates recovered with a dream run under Randeep Dalal all the way till Eliminator 3, where they lost to Telugu Titans in a closely fought tie. With this new change, the Pirates remain determined to bounce back stronger.

“I am happy to join the most successful team in the league. There is no doubt about what the Patna Pirates can achieve. I have reached playoffs in almost all seasons but the trophy is still pending. It feels correct and very much a part of destiny that my first and Pirates' fourth trophy come together,” Jasveer said.

Speaking about the change, CEO Pawan Rana stated, "We are happy to bring in Jasveer Singh as the head coach for the next season. A coach of the highest pedigree, he brings in a wealth of experience and sustained success with his previous team. Together with the boys, this team has what it takes to take our already established success rate to greater heights."

Patna Pirates, known for their fighting spirit, ended Season 12 with a remarkable late surge that helped them reach the playoffs. Although the comeback fell short in the Eliminator, the management appears determined to build on that momentum with a fresh coaching vision under Jasveer.

The franchise hopes this new leadership will restore consistency and push the team deeper into the competition next season.

