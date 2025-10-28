October 28, 2025 9:22 PM हिंदी

Happiness among employees as PM Modi-led Cabinet clears 8th Pay Panel terms

Sikar, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major decision, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the terms and conditions for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), paving the way for a significant increase in the salaries and allowances of Central government employees.

The announcement has created an atmosphere of joy and relief among both serving and retired Central government employees.

Employees believe that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations will lead to a substantial rise in pay and allowances, providing much-needed financial relief.

Recently, the Central government also announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), which was widely welcomed. The new move is expected to benefit about 50 lakh Central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners across the country.

Babulal Sharma, a retired bank employee and workers' leader, expressed optimism about the development. He said: “We are expecting that the pay commission will submit its report on pay increment and revision well before the 18 months that have been given to it. There is also a possibility of a 2.5 times salary increment for the 50 lakh Central government employees. Pensioners will also benefit from it."

Similarly, Dilip Kumar Meena, a Central Postal department employee from Sikar, said that once the revised pay scale is sanctioned, it will bring great relief to employees struggling with inflation.

He added, “At least two and a half times salary increment should be given to the employees so that their standard of living improves.” He said that employees have to give huge house rents and salary hike will help them towards that end.

The approval of the 8th Pay Commission marks a significant step by the government to address long-pending demands from employees and pensioners, signalling a positive start for millions of central government staff across the nation.

--IANS

brt/pgh

