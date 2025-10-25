October 25, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title!

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title! (Photo Credit: Fauzi The Movie/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Director Hanu Raghavapudi has now disclosed that they intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas in the title announcement of 'Fauzi', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, as they believed it added gravity and meaning to the warrior tale.

For the unaware, director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming historical action film, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, on Thursday announced the title of their film as 'Fauzi'. While announcing the title of the film, the makers had also used Sanskrit Shlokas.

Opening up on why they had used the Shlokas, director Hanu Raghavapudi said, “We intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas because they add gravity and meaning to our warrior tale. However, this is not a mythological film. We've only drawn philosophical inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. 'Fauzi' is a powerful patriotic drama that explores human emotions and socio-political tensions during the British era, many of which still resonate globally today.”

The director, known for his visually rich storytelling in films like 'Sita Ramam', is said to be crafting 'Fauzi' as a large-scale cinematic experience that highlights the courage and inner conflicts of its protagonist. Prabhas, who has been experimenting with diverse roles, reportedly plays a complex character torn between duty, emotion, and ideology.

'Fauzi' marks Prabhas’s return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali', promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. The film is expected to be released in theatres in multiple languages by next year.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu before being titled 'Fauzi', will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film will be by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film will be by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore, NII rises 4 pc

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out! (Photo Credit: Pranav Mohanlal/X)

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out!

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week; 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week, 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title! (Photo Credit: Fauzi The Movie/X)

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title!

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra for the world

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement