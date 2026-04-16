Hansika Motwanni on the ‘detailed process’ to get Laila’s look in ‘Gully’: Took 3–4 trials to get it right

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwanni who is all geared up for her upcoming project Gully on Prime Video, recently opened up about the effort that went into creating her character Laila’s look.

The actress stated that overall it was a detailed and collaborative process.

Talking about it, Hansika shared that the look didn’t come together instantly and required multiple rounds of trials.

“Yes, the looks actually took a lot of rounds because Laila, the character, has a lot of shades. We did around 3 to 4 tests before we finally locked her look,” she said.

She further explained that Laila’s personality played a big role in shaping her appearance.

“She has a lot of adaah and tehzeeb, and that had to reflect in her styling. Her dressing is in a certain style because she has many shades, so it had to be a part of her character. Her dressing is a very important aspect of who she is,” Hansika added.

Highlighting the teamwork behind the final look, she revealed that both she and the director brought their own vision to the table.

“In the end, the look came out exactly how the director wanted. Even I had a certain vision in mind, so we worked on it together as a team I gave my inputs, they gave theirs, and it all came together really well,” she concluded.

Talking about Hansika, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades.

She was popular as a child actor in TV show Shakalaka Boom Boom, followed by her role in Hrithik Roshan starred Koi Mil Gaya.

She later marked her entry as the lead heroine in Himesh Reshammiya starrer Aap Ka Suroor in 2007.

–IANS

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