July 06, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Being a director means staying away from home for long periods of time, making it extremely difficult to lead a healthy lifestyle. Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled his not-to-healthy plan during the shoot of Kangana Ranaut's "Simran" which ultimately led to a stunt in his heart a year later.

His latest IG post read, "Long outdoor shoots don’t have to be stressful. They can be meditative - if you’re not busy running away from yourself.

While making Simran I spent months doing just that. Escaping pressure with food, drink, anything that numbed. It didn’t help. Less than a year later I had a stent in my heart. Denial it turns out isn’t much of a health plan."

However, Mehta learned his lesson and now whenever he is on an outdoor shoot, he makes sure to stay in an apartment with a kitchen and cooks his own food, along with regular exercise.

"Since then, I follow one rule: always stay in an apartment with a kitchen. I carry a few basic appliances (most of which I leave behind for someone on the crew), cook my own food, exercise, shoot and somewhere along the way I’ve learned to enjoy my own company," the 'Aligarh' maker added.

The post also included a picture of his meal with Rajma rice and eggs, with a side of some raw onions.

"This plate — rajma, Sri Lankan purple rice, eggs, raw onion may not win points on presentation. But it’s made with intention. Maybe like the stories I tell now."

"Filmmaking doesn’t have to kill you. If done right and balanced with time for oneself it can do the opposite. It can keep you alive," the 'Scoop' maker concluded.

Mehta's last release was the nerve-chilling thriller "The Buckingham Murders" starring Kareena Kapoor, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Manish Gandhi in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad (Credit: Arsenal website)

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs