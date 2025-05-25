Hansal Mehta recalls feeling deep sadness and loneliness in Mukul Dev’s voice during their last conversation

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) In a heartfelt reflection, filmmaker Hansal Mehta opened up about his last interaction with actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 24.

Mehta recalled sensing an overwhelming wave of sadness, loneliness, and disappointment in Mukul's voice during their final conversation — a moment that has stayed with him ever since. Taking to Instagram, Hansal shared a couple of Mukul Dev’s photos alongside a heartfelt note where he reflected on their close friendship, shared struggles, and the untold stories that marked the actor’s life. In an emotional note, Mehta recalled their bond that blossomed over years—from gym sessions and creative collaborations to long conversations filled with laughter and pain.

Sharing his photos, the filmmaker wrote, “As the weight of this loss settles in, I realise there’s still so much more I want to say about my friend Mukul. I will miss Mukul deeply. His booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmatched gift for storytelling, that unmistakable voice… He acted in two of my unreleased films and a TV show—somehow in the shadows of it all, we became very close. We bonded over booze, broken hearts, and the foolish hope that things would one day make sense. For years, we were gym buddies, pushing each other through reps and regrets.”

“Mukul was devastatingly handsome—his presence could light up a stadium, his charm could hold a room in thrall. He had what most people only dream of: a dream launch, big directors, prominent co-stars. He had the look, the talent, the pedigree. But his career became a collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs. A story of what could’ve been. A string of ‘what ifs,” he added.

Mehta went on to state, “And I think those what ifs chipped away at his spirit. Slowly, quietly, they filled him with a sense of defeat and resignation—an ache that often found its only solace in booze. Behind the laughter and bravado was a man struggling to reconcile with the dreams that eluded him.”

The veteran filmmaker also revealed that Mukul had given him the story idea for Omertà back in 2003 and expressed pride when his name appeared in the writing credits years later. “He was also a gifted writer. He gave me the story of Omertà back in 2003. I remember the joy in his voice when the film was finally made, the pride when he saw it with festival audiences, and that infectious excitement when his name came up in the writing credits. Every time we spoke, he’d chuckle and say, “Hansie, kya film banayi yaar. International. Soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki aisi film mein I’d have a writing credit. This is so good for me.” That credit made him feel seen. Respected. Validated. I just wish we had done more together.”

Recalling their last conversation, Hansal Mehta added, “The last time we spoke was a few months ago. The same gregarious laugh, the same fake Feroz Khan accent we always used with each other. But behind the laughter, I sensed something heavier—a quiet sadness, an air of disappointment, a kind of loneliness he never really shared. Go well, my beautiful, broken, brilliant friend. Phir milenge.”

Mukul Dev, known for his roles in popular films such as “Son of Sardaar,” “R... Rajkumar,” and “Jai Ho,” sadly passed away at the age of 54.

--IANS

ps/