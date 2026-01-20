Hafiz Zubair Muwahid to lead ISI's unified terror command against TTP, BLA

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The ISI has strategically made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) a launch pad for terrorists of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The ISI got these two outfits together to fight the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is active in the region. The two outfits, which have been told to fight together first against the TTP and then against the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), will be headed by a single leader.

The ISI has identified Hafiz Zubair Muwahid as the leader of the unified command of both these terror outfits. Muwahid is an ISI stooge and is a trusted man within the establishment in Pakistan. He is closely linked with the leadership of both outfits.

Muwahid, according to Intelligence agencies, is a go-to man for the ISI when it comes to operations in KP and Balochistan. An official said that he has been handpicked by the ISI due to his immense knowledge about the two regions. Further, he has many moles that he has cultivated over the years.

This would come in handy for the ISKP and Lashkar-e-Tayiba when they carry out their fight against the TTP and BLA, the official also added.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that reports coming in from the region suggest that a major offensive is on the cards. The operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and ISKP are set to launch an all-out attack on the TTP. They would fight from the front while the Pakistan Army would provide cover, the official also added.

Over the last couple of weeks, the army has been telling the people to clear out the area so that the offensive could begin. The command centre for both these outfits is based in Tirah. The people here have been asked to move on an urgent basis. They are being told that their moving out is only temporary and once the offensive is completed, then they can return to their homes.

However, on the ground, the situation is different. Residents of Tirah are terrified and are unsure when they will return to their homes. While they have been asked to move out, no arrangements have been made by Pakistan for their accommodation or food.

Information that the Indian agencies have picked up from the region suggests that the scale of displacement is massive. People have left their fully furnished homes and are complaining that no facilities or amenities have been provided to them.

The estimated number of people who have been displaced courtesy of the directive by the Pakistan Army is around 20,000. The situation is quite concerning, and despite the KP administration announcing a compensation package for those who have been displaced, the people are not hopeful of it reaching them.

Another official said that a lady dying of starvation on Sunday night told how grim the picture is.

Security analysts say the region would witness mayhem, and several more are set to be displaced. The TTP would fight back in equal measure, as this is expected to be a long-term battle.

Muwahid, in his message, has told operatives of the ISKP and Lashkar-e-Taiba to go all out against the TTP. He has also warned the locals against providing any form of support to the TTP, and if anyone does so, then the consequences would be gruesome, he has also said.

Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation. There is no likelihood of any of this spilling over into India immediately. However, officials are also keeping an eye on the operatives of the ISKP who have plans of sooner or later infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir, officials say.

--IANS

vicky/sd/