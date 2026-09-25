‘Gyanesh Kumar should be hanged': Pappu Yadav on ECI dissent row over SIR

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav on Friday said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar should be hanged.

Yadav's remarks came a day after a leading Indian daily reported on criticisms that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had allegedly raised internally over the decisions and processes of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in recent months. The ECI has three Election Commissioners, with the CEC being the first among equals rather than the senior-most. Decisions are to be taken unanimously by all three, as far as possible.

Speaking to reporters, Pappu Yadav said, “Gyanesh Kumar should be hanged. He should be hanged from an electric pole so that those who steal the rights and votes of the poor, Dalits, weaker and deprived sections learn a lesson.”

“Gyanesh has committed a big crime and has suffocated the Constitution. They have murdered democracy. Gyanesh is a bigger terrorist than a terrorist or extremist,” he said.

“He has been supported by the RSS, Amit Shah and PM Modi. So, impeachment should be initiated against him. The Opposition should unite and boycott all the elections until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. In every situation, the elections in Bihar, Assam and Bengal should be cancelled,” he said.

The Purnia MP further said, “They have committed an injustice against 13 crore people in Bengal, Bihar and Assam. How can they be allowed to go?”

“Rahul Gandhi and I have been fighting since childhood. Everyone has the right to fight and speak, and everyone is welcome. We welcome all those who come forward against Gyanesh, whom I call a murderer of democracy. Everyone should come together on one platform and fight for the death penalty and a treason case against someone like Gyanesh,” he said.

Yadav's remarks came a day after Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani made a controversial statement against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying he would have shot him if he were permitted to get away with one murder.

--IANS

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