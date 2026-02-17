Guyana VP Bharrat Jagdeo arrives in New Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend the AI Impact Summit. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai welcomed him at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Jagdeo's visit to India will further strengthen the bilateral ties.

"Warm welcome to the Vice President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He was received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on his arrival in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit of Vice President Dr. Jagdeo will further strengthen the historic and multifaceted India-Guyana ties, rooted in strong people to people linkages," Jaiswal posted on X.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is taking place in New Delhi from February 16-20, brings together the heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development, while marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on the issue is being organised in the Global South.

Last month, Guyana President Irfaan Ali had extended warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and people of India on the Republic Day. He noted that India, as world's largest democracy, continues to champion the interests and aspirations of developing states on the global stage.

"On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of the Republic of India, we extend warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of India as they commemorate the adoption of their Constitution and the enduring ideals it enshrines," Irfaan Ali posted on X.

"India’s freedom struggle and its peaceful transition from colonial rule ignited hope across the developing world, inspiring generations of nations to claim their sovereignty and shape their own destinies. As the world’s largest democracy, India continues to champion the interests and aspirations of developing states on the global stage," he added.

He stated that Guyana values its bond with India and noted that the ties between two nations have matured into a strong partnership based in mutual respect and cooperation in diverse sectors.

"Guyana proudly values its deep and historic bonds with India, forged through ties of history, blood and a common commitment to democracy and development. These relations have matured into a strong partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation across diverse sectors," he posted on X.

"As India marks this significant milestone, Guyana looks forward with confidence to the continued strengthening of our bilateral relations, working together to advance prosperity, sustainability, and the collective voice of the Global South," he added.

