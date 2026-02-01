Guru Ravidas’s teachings give inspiration, says PM Modi in Punjab

Jalandhar, Feb 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the path of service that Guru Ravidas-ji showed has given the people further inspiration and energy.

Addressing a gathering at Dera Sachkhand at Ballan, in Punjab, to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, PM Modi said, in the field of social service, the work of Dera Sachkhand Ballan has been highly commendable in work related to education and health.

“This work is being carried out continuously under the guidance of the revered Sant Niranjan Das-ji Maharaj. Under his leadership, the ideas of Shri Guru Ravidas-ji have also spread to many countries around the world.”

Commending the sect’s social service, whose head Sant Niranjan Das was conferred the Padma Shri on Republic Day, the PM said, “Today, I am also happy about one more thing. Just a little while ago, the naming of Adampur airport in the name of Guru Ravidas-ji took place. Now, the Adampur airport will be known as Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Ji Airport. In addition, the new terminal building of the Halwara airport has been inaugurated.

“I extend my best wishes to all fellow citizens for these endeavours. Guru Ravidas-ji Maharaj-ji spoke about equality and equal opportunities in society.”

Earlier, PM Modi, along with Dera Sachkhand head Sant Niranjan Dass, offered prayers.

“I pay my respects to this soil of Punjab. Today is the sacred occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas-ji. I am fortunate to be among you all on this pious occasion. I extend my greetings to all my fellow countrymen on Sant Ravidas Jayanti and Magh Purnima.

“I have had the good fortune of serving Kashi (Varanasi) as a Member of Parliament. It was on the ghats of Kashi that the teachings of Sant Ravidas-ji were revealed. We all draw great inspiration from him.”

PM Modi said, “Just a few months ago, with the blessings of the revered Sant Niranjan Dass Ji Maharaj and other saints, a prayer ceremony was held in Dera Sach Khand Ballan on my birthday.

PM Modi said that for him, this is not an ordinary matter but a very special event in his life.

“The path of service that Sant Ravidas has shown us has given me inspiration and more energy. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your affection,” he said.

He said that in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, a temple and museum dedicated to Guru Ravidas is being constructed, and he had the privilege of laying its foundation stone.

“I am confident that through these efforts, we will continue to steadily strengthen the foundation of our community.”

Talking about the Union Budget, which he said is to strengthen villages and to increase farmers' income, PM Modi said Punjab is known for its skilled youth.

“The trade deal will bring immense benefits to our brothers and sisters in Punjab.”

“Here in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar, millions of people are connected to the textile industry. Now, Punjab's textile sector will gain access to new and larger markets.

“I am confident that with the blessings of Sant Ravidas-ji, we will certainly achieve the goal of a Developed India,” he added.

“Just this morning, the country's budget was presented in Parliament. This budget will further empower the poor, the annadata (farmers), the youth power, and the women power,” the PM added.

Besides unveiling the new name of Adampur Airport, PM Modi also virtually inaugurated the terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

Further advancing aviation infrastructure in the state, the terminal building at the Halwara airport established a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland.

Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

--IANS

vg/dan