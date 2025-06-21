Guru Randhawa unveils new track ‘From Ages’ on World Music Day

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Music composer-singer-actor Guru Randhawa has released his new track on the occasion of the World Music Day on Saturday.

The track, titled ‘From Ages’, captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning, and is a part of his album, ‘Without Prejudice’. Guru serves as the composer, singer and lyricist on the song.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said, “‘’From Ages’ is not just a song, it's a feeling. Many of us have felt love, but many don't know the vastness of it. Through this song, I have tried to showcase the purity and depth of the feeling in a modern-day language”.

The music video of the track features visually rich scenes with Guru Randhawa diving into the urban fashion space and emotive narrative, bringing together the song’s theme of cultural and upbeat fusion.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, ‘Without Prejudice’, in collaboration with Warner Music India. From ‘Gallan Battan’ to ‘Snapback’, ‘Sirra’ and more, the audio versions of all nine songs have connected with his audience on different levels. The music video of ‘Qatal’, an upbeat and addictive track, has been trending widely across social media platforms.

Last month, Guru Randhawa penned a heartfelt note to echo the emotions of millions across the nation amidst India and Pakistan stand-off after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan’s proxies.

Stressing the importance of staying united during these challenging times, Randhawa wrote on his Instagram, "India is not just a country, it is an emotion, a bond of oneness that transcends caste, religion, language, or background. We are all Indians first, and our unity is our greatest strength”.

The 'Ishare Tere' singer believes that all those who speak against the country should shift to a place they feel more aligned with.

Pakistan sponsored terrorists had gunned down 26 tourists in Pahalgam including a Nepali national on April 22.

