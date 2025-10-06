Guru Randhawa aims to deliver larger than life songs with his new album ‘Home Rule’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Singer and composer Guru Randhawa is back with his much-anticipated album “Home Rule,” aiming to deliver songs that resonate instantly and feel larger than life.

The singer has unveiled Pan India, the first anthem from his new album “Home Rule.” Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the track marks the beginning of what promises to be an explosive musical journey, showcasing Guru’s signature style and larger-than-life sound.

Speaking about his new album, Guru shared in a statement, “Pan India carries a distinct energy that mirrors mine - vibrant, fun, and impossible to sit still to. With Home Rule, my focus has been to deliver songs that connect instantly and feel larger than life, and this track sets the stage perfectly. What makes it even more exciting is being able to bring forward a fresh face and share the stage with such a talented newcomer. I’m thankful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for trusting my vision and giving me the freedom to bring it alive.”

Written and composed by Gurjit Gill, “Pan India” delivers the quintessential Guru Randhawa vibe, blending infectious hooks, vibrant beats, and the signature swagger. The foot-tapping number, featuring Ahsii, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Guru also took to Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “PAN INDIA is here to Burn like never before!! HOME RULE is yours. GO STREAM!! We will set the industry to Fires and Flames @_ahsii._ killed it with Kindness #gururandhawa #tseries #homerule.”

Recently, Guru Randhawa made headlines by extending his support to the farmers of Punjab. He announced that once the floodwaters subside and normalcy returns, he will distribute wheat seeds to all flood-affected farmers, helping them restart their agricultural activities and rebuild their lives with dignity.

Talking about the same, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer had said, “When this flood ends and the water level goes down, I will distribute wheat seeds to the flood-affected villages so that the next crop can be sown, and people can make a fresh start.”

