October 06, 2025 3:24 PM हिंदी

Guru Randhawa aims to deliver larger than life songs with his new album ‘Home Rule’

Guru Randhawa aims to deliver larger than life songs with his new album ‘Home Rule’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Singer and composer Guru Randhawa is back with his much-anticipated album “Home Rule,” aiming to deliver songs that resonate instantly and feel larger than life.

The singer has unveiled Pan India, the first anthem from his new album “Home Rule.” Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the track marks the beginning of what promises to be an explosive musical journey, showcasing Guru’s signature style and larger-than-life sound.

Speaking about his new album, Guru shared in a statement, “Pan India carries a distinct energy that mirrors mine - vibrant, fun, and impossible to sit still to. With Home Rule, my focus has been to deliver songs that connect instantly and feel larger than life, and this track sets the stage perfectly. What makes it even more exciting is being able to bring forward a fresh face and share the stage with such a talented newcomer. I’m thankful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for trusting my vision and giving me the freedom to bring it alive.”

Written and composed by Gurjit Gill, “Pan India” delivers the quintessential Guru Randhawa vibe, blending infectious hooks, vibrant beats, and the signature swagger. The foot-tapping number, featuring Ahsii, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Guru also took to Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “PAN INDIA is here to Burn like never before!! HOME RULE is yours. GO STREAM!! We will set the industry to Fires and Flames @_ahsii._ killed it with Kindness #gururandhawa #tseries #homerule.”

Recently, Guru Randhawa made headlines by extending his support to the farmers of Punjab. He announced that once the floodwaters subside and normalcy returns, he will distribute wheat seeds to all flood-affected farmers, helping them restart their agricultural activities and rebuild their lives with dignity.

Talking about the same, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer had said, “When this flood ends and the water level goes down, I will distribute wheat seeds to the flood-affected villages so that the next crop can be sown, and people can make a fresh start.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

US, Japanese scientists awarded 2025 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery on immune system

India leading way towards 6G, AI and Satcom revolution: Scindia ahead of IMC 2025

IMC 2025: India to lead 6G, AI and Satcom revolution, says Scindia

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Ektaa Kapoor issues a public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet top names in Season 7

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

WHO issues new guidelines to tackle deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Their success will inspire several people: PM Modi hails Indian contingent's record medal haul at World Para-Athletics C'ships

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

'India wants to see free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh' (File image)

'India wants to see free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh'

India’s service exports surge 14 pc in Q4 FY25: Niti Aayog

India’s service exports surge 14 pc in Q4 FY25: Niti Aayog