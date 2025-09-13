Gurmeet Choudhary shares poster of upcoming epic drama, “The Battle of Shatrughat”

Mumbai Sep 13 (IANS) Bollywood and TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary is ecstatic as the first motion poster of his upcoming epic drama, “The Battle of Shatrughat”, has finally been officially announced.

Gurmeet Choudhary, on September 13th, took to his social media account to share the poster.

An excited and thrilled Choudhary captioned it as, “The wait is finally over! The Battle of Shatrughat has been officially announced – Starring @guruchoudhary, @arushi.nishank & @thesiddharthnigam, with a stellar supporting cast of @maheshmanjrekar, @razamurad, @mirsarwar & #ZarinaWahab – this epic war drama promises grandeur, valour, and unforgettable storytelling. Directed by @shahid_kazmi_official, written by @sajad_khaki_official and @shahid_kazmi_official, and costume & styling by @darsshhh___ Music by @eraofkabir Produced by Shahid Kazmi Films, PY Media, Hill Crest Creation and co-producer @tusharvvaishnav."

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded his social media account with congratulatory messages and also wished him luck for his future endeavours. A fan wrote, “All the best, Rockstar.” Another wrote, “Best wishes, brother. I know you will rock it! Looking forward to” Another die-hard Gurmeet fan wrote, “Rockstar is back with a new blast.” Another masterpiece loading.” The movie directed by Shahid Kazmi and written by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi, alongside Gurmeet Choudhary, also stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, and Siddharth Nigam as the primary star cast.

The Battle of Shatrugath also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab. The movie is projected to be a cinematic experience that brings a historic war to life. Adding to the film’s grandeur, the costume and styling are helmed by Darshan Bhagwandasas Kamwal, ensuring authentic period detailing and a majestic visual aesthetic. “The Battle of Shatrughat” is currently on floors. Gurmeet's fans are extremely excited and thrilled to catch their favourite star on the big screen

--IANS

rd/