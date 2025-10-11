October 11, 2025 8:19 AM हिंदी

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee celebrate long-distance Karwa Chauth this year

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) One of the most popular television couples, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, celebrated long-distance Karwa Chauth this year.

These two broke their fast through a video call, a glimpse of which was dropped by Gurmeet and Debina on their social media.

Expressing his longing for her husband, Debina penned on his official IG, "#IYKYK We both fast for each other (Hug and laughing emojis) This time it was virtual we both saw the chaand and broke our fast together..You can literally see me eating, drinking water, while my dearest hubby came in between his shot just to see me and help me break my fast (teary-eyed emoji) He decided to eat later once his shoot wrapped up for the day…(sic)"

"This is us, and this is what I love the most about us no matter where we are, we’ll always love each other the most (Red heart emoji)

Happy Karwachauth to all the beautiful couples out there and to all the single girls, don’t worry, your time will come soon Lots of love, #Gurbina," she added.

Work-wise, Gurmeet is presently busy with his highly-awaited next, “The Battle of Shatrughat.”

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor called the drama "an entirely new space" for him.

Revealing how this movie allowed him to push himself into uncharted territory, Gurmeet told IANS, “The Battle of Shatrughat' is our labour of love, and I'm thrilled to dive into this genre. It's an entirely new space for me, and it feels like homecoming to return with the costume drama. The film is a perfect blend of love, war, historical elements, and drama - and I'm quite excited to unveil our motion poster. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this spectacle on the big screens!”

--IANS

pm/

