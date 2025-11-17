November 17, 2025 3:54 PM हिंदी

Gurinder Chadha reveals what inspired her for 'Christmas Karma'

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) As filmmaker Gurinder Chadha gears up for the release of her latest outing, "Christmas Karma" on 12th December, the director recalled how her festivities begin with a cherished family ritual.

She revealed that even today, she ends up teary-eyed after watching " It's A Wonderful Life" every Christmas.

Chadha shared, “For me Christmas begins with my annual family tradition, where I take my children to watch It's A Wonderful Life at the Prince Charles Cinema in London. Every year I cry buckets at the end while being moved by its life affirming message. That love for classic holiday storytelling inspired Christmas Karma."

“My ode to Dickens and Capra with a contemporary twist," she added.

"Christmas Karma" explores what Christmas truly means in today’s divided world - and how kindness, empathy, and hope can still bridge hearts.

Revealing how the project has been infused with Sikh philosophy, Chadha added, “‘Living is Giving’ is part of the teachings of Guru Nanak and Sikhism. Being a Sikh, the core message of ‘Ek On Khar’ (We are all one) resonates heavily for me in the making of my film.”

For those who do not know, "Christmas Karma" is a festive, fresh and feel-good musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol".

‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame Kunal Nayyar leads the star-studded cast as Mr. Sood, our modern-day Scrooge, who we follow on an unforgettable and magical journey with the three Ghosts of Christmas (played by Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George), who help him to confront his demons and discover that kindness is the real meaning of Christmas.

The film also has Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer and Hugh Bonneville in crucial roles, along with others.

PVRINOX Pictures is bringing Christmas Karma to theatres near you on 12th December, 2025!

--IANS

pm/

