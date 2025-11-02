Gurbaz, Ibrahim shine as Afghanistan complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe

Harare, Nov 2 (IANS) Afghanistan’s opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a 159-run stand to power their team to a nine-run victory over Zimbabwe in the final T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Gurbaz smashed 92 off 48 balls, while Zadran steadied the innings with 60 off 49, helping Afghanistan post 210 for 3. Despite a late surge from Zimbabwe, the Afghan bowlers held firm to restrict the hosts to 201.

Gurbaz signaled intent with a 19-run opening over off Wellington Masakadza, and the charge didn’t relent. Zadran joined in with boundaries off Richard Ngarava, while Tinotenda Maposa’s fourth over went for 23 as Afghanistan surged past fifty. Brad Evans put down a return catch to reprieve Gurbaz, and by the end of a dominant powerplay the openers had roared to 73 for 0.

Gurbaz reached a 30-ball fifty soon after Afghanistan crossed 100 in the 11th over, with Zadran following to his third fifty of the series off 36 balls. Zimbabwe briefly plugged the flow with four overs without a boundary, but the innings reignited spectacularly when Ryan Burl’s 14th over disappeared for 30. Gurbaz vaulted from 58 off 38 to 88 off 44 in that burst, striking three fours and three sixes. Sikandar Raza’s frugal 0 for 20 from four stood out amid the assault as Afghanistan sat pretty at 155 for 0 after 15.

The stand ended at 159 when Raza took a sharp catch to dismiss Gurbaz (92) off Ngarava, and Evans bowled Zadran (60) soon after to make it 166 for 2 after 17. Sediqullah Atal’s late surge - 35 not out off 15 with three sixes and two fours - furnished 44 in the last three overs and lifted Afghanistan to a commanding 210 for 3.

Zimbabwe’s chase stuttered early with Dion Myers run out and Brendan Taylor miscuing to mid-on in Fazalhaq Farooqi’s third over. Sikandar Raza injected momentum with crisp boundaries, while Brian Bennett joined the counter, taking Fareed Ahmad Malik for a four and a six. At 48 for 2 after the PowerPlay, the hosts still had a steep climb.

The innings gathered pace as Raza and Bennett found the rope regularly. Abdullah Ahmadzai’s ninth went for 19 - sixes for both set batters - yet Zimbabwe were 92 for 2 at halfway with the required rate climbing toward 12. Raza reached a 28-ball fifty with a six and four off Mohammad Nabi but dragged on attempting a sweep soon after. Bennett departed for 47 to Ahmadzai, leaving Ryan Burl to keep the chase alive with a flurry of sixes that carried Zimbabwe to 151 for 4 after 15.

Burl launched his fifth maximum off Mujeeb Ur Rahman before inside-edging onto his stumps later in the over, and although Tashinga Musekiwa’s 28 off 17 sparked late hope, wickets at the other end stalled the pursuit. Fareed struck twice in one over to remove Clive Madande and Evans, and with 29 needed off the last two, Zimbabwe’s window narrowed. Farooqi dismissed Musekiwa after being struck for six, and Ahmadzai closed it out by removing Maposa and Ngarava in the final over to bowl Zimbabwe out for 201.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 210/3 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 92, Ibrahim Zadran 60; Brad Evans 2-33) beat Zimbabwe 201/10 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 51, Brian Bennett 47; Abdullah Ahmadzai 3-42) by 9 runs.

--IANS

ab/