Disha Patani’s Bareilly home attacked by shooters; Gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Gunshots were fired outside actress Disha Patani’s Bareilly home during the early hours of Friday. However, no one was injured.

The attack is reportedly in response to the alleged remarks made against Hindu spiritual leaders Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The reports suggest that the responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Rohit Goldy Brar group.

A post written in Hindi had two individuals, named Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran, taking responsibility for the incident.

The message read, “Jai Shri Ram Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that took place at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani’s (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), was done by us. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive. This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. We are ready to go to any extent to protect our religion. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty.”

Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya said, "At around 3:30 a.m. last night, information was received today regarding an incident of firing carried out by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle at the residence of Retired CO Jagdish... SP City, along with SOG and surveillance teams, was immediately dispatched to the spot. After confirmation of the incident, an FIR under serious sections is being registered at Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint..."

Disha's younger sister, Khushboo, had earlier expressed criticism of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's remarks regarding women in live-in relationships, which is suspected to have resulted in the attack. However, Khushboo clarified later that her remarks were not about Premanand Maharaj.

Police have been deployed outside the residence, and an investigation is also underway.

