February 26, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Gulshan Devaiah: Never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to please the moment

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for his quirky, unconventional, and out-of-the-box fashion choices, says that he has never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to please the moment.

Talking about his approach to fashion, Gulshan said: “Fashion came into my life much before acting did. I studied fashion at NIFT, so for me, clothing has always been about individuality rather than chasing trends.”

“I’ve never been comfortable with the idea of dressing to fit into a box or to please the moment. I style myself because it feels natural, I know what I like, what I’m comfortable in, and how I want to express myself.”

The actor understands that trends come and go, brands rise and fall, but personal style evolves with life and experience.

“I enjoy experimenting, being quirky, because that’s part of the process. As long as it feels honest , fun and true to who I am, I’m happy.”

Gulshan recently featured alongside Saiyami Kher in a soulful romantic music video titled ‘Aise Na Humko’ composed by celebrated lyricist-composer Swanand Kirkire.

Gulshan had described the collaboration as a creative continuation rather than a conventional reunion.

He shared, "I loved working with Saiyami, loved spending time with her ,and getting to know her over Glitch & 8 am Metro. Some people are just really nice to be around & she is one of them. We have a wonderful camaraderie and onscreen chemistry. I jumped at the opportunity of creating something along with her again. That’s it .. it’s that simple ."

The music video has been shot exclusively in Nashik, with key portions filmed at Saiyami Kher’s farmstay, lending the visuals an organic and deeply personal charm.

Gulshan was last seen onscreen in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab in four roles as Berme, Mayakara, Annappa and Kaadubettu Shiva, along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

--IANS

dc/

