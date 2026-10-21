Gujarat’s sports support hits the bullseye: Elavenil Valarivan’s success story

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat’s talented rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan has brought pride to the state and the nation with her outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2026, held in Japan.

Elavenil won two silver medals in the women’s 10-metre air rifle event, securing one each in the individual and team competitions and strengthening her position as an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Recognising her achievement, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presented Elavenil with a cheque of Rs 1.33 crore under the state government’s Khel Pratibha Puraskar on September 28.

The recognition was intended to celebrate her success and encourage her to achieve greater milestones. Before this, Elavenil had also received Rs 74 lakh under various other state government schemes.

Expressing her gratitude, Elavenil said she was thankful to the government, particularly the Gujarat government, for introducing initiatives that empower athletes both physically and mentally. She added that such schemes were helping India move towards establishing its identity as a sporting nation.

Elavenil’s parents are equally proud of her achievements. Her father, R. Valarivan, recalled that she began her shooting journey in 2012, when she was studying in Class 8. Her first bronze medal at the school level motivated her to pursue the sport professionally.

Since then, she has won numerous medals in national and international competitions, with her father stating that she has earned approximately 46 medals at the international level.

The Gujarat government is promoting sporting talent through initiatives such as the District Level Sports School (DLSS) scheme, Khel Mahakumbh and Shaktidoot. According to Amit Gamit, Assistant Director, Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), Gandhinagar, the government spends Rs 1.5 lakh per athlete under the DLSS scheme and approximately Rs 3 lakh on athletes selected under the academy scheme.

Under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar, financial assistance ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 crore is provided to talented sportspersons.

A resident of Maninagar in Ahmedabad, Elavenil studied at Sanskardham under the DLSS scheme. She has been associated with the Shaktidoot scheme since 2017–18 and belongs to its A category. She represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. In recognition of her contribution to Indian shooting, she received the Arjuna Award from the Central Government in 2022.

Elavenil Valarivan’s journey reflects the importance of determination, sustained training and institutional support in nurturing sporting excellence. With two Asian Games silver medals to her credit, she continues to inspire young athletes across Gujarat to pursue their sporting ambitions and represent India on the international stage.

--IANS

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