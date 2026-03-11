March 11, 2026 10:47 PM हिंदी

India targets $100 billion textile exports by 2030-31: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that India must move towards higher-scale and higher-value manufacturing and expand year-round garment production to strengthen its global presence in the textile sector.

Addressing an industry interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi, the minister said India aims to expand its textile economy to $350 billion and exports to $100 billion by 2030-31.

Singh also said India’s share in global textile trade should rise significantly from the current 4.7 per cent to 14.7 per cent, underlining the need for the industry to scale up production and competitiveness.

Highlighting structural challenges in garment manufacturing, the minister noted that much of India’s production is currently focused on summer garments, catering to roughly eight months of global demand.

“The industry should expand its capabilities to produce garments for all seasons to tap a wider range of international markets,” he said.

The minister also stated that the future of the textile sector will be increasingly driven by sustainability and innovation, urging the industry to diversify into technical textiles, value-added garments and innovative textile products where India has strong potential.

He also referred to Bharat Tex 2026 -- scheduled from July 14 to 17 -- which aims to connect Indian manufacturers with global buyers and investors.

Speaking at the event, Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, said India must strengthen raw material availability, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure and market diversification to support future growth.

She added that India’s fibre production, currently about 15 million metric tonnes, will need to increase to nearly 23 million metric tonnes, supported by initiatives such as the National Fibre Mission.

Industry representatives also highlighted the need to scale garment manufacturing to meet potential demand arising from new trade agreements.

