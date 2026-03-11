Diksha leads five Indians at the Australian Women’s Open

Adelaide, March 11 (IANS) Diksha Dagar will once again spearhead the Indian challenge as the Ladies European Tour stays in Australia with the Women’s Australian Open. Three other Indians Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi have also been playing in Australia but this week Vani Kapoor will also be playing as an invitee. So there will be five Indians in the field this week.

Last week’s Top-5 result from Diksha saw her get into the Top-10 of the Order of Merit, and this should give her a lot of confidence.

This week Major Champions Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Minjee Lee will headline the field in Adelaide which is playing host for the first time since 2020.

There's more than just Major champions to watch on the home front with Kelsey Bennett also teeing up fresh off a “special” maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) victory.

The 26-year-old secured a stellar first win on the circuit at the Australian Women’s Classic where she held her nerve on the final day to win by four shots in front of family and friends.

Now heading into her home open at Kooyonga Golf Club, Bennett, leading the 2026 LET Order of Merit, has every front to be buzzing with confidence as she tees up alongside a stacked field of Aussies.

Bennett is one of 31 Australians competing at this week’s Women’s Australian Open where she is joined by World No 4 Minjee Lee, World No 9 Hannah Green, Major champion Grace Kim and two-time LET winner Stephanie Kyriacou.

The Women’s Australian Open is back on the LET schedule this week for the first time in 2016. The stunning Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide is on hosting duties where Bennett expects a testing challenge for all.

A prize fund of $1.7m Australian dollars is up for grabs for the field of 144 players.

Kooyonga Golf Club is the venue for this week and it’s a new course for Kyriacou, but she is looking forward to play in her home open.

--IANS

hs/