PM Modi flags off Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express; DRM highlights modern features

Podanur, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated several new railway services and infrastructure projects from Tiruchirappalli, including the flagship Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express.

The weekly train will connect Podanur Junction in Coimbatore with Dhanbad in Jharkhand, linking South India’s industrial hubs directly with Eastern India’s coal and mineral regions.

PM Modi, present in Tichy, also inaugurated two other Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains, and several passenger services. The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Podanur every Saturday morning, reaching Dhanbad on Monday morning. The return journey begins from Dhanbad on Monday.

Key stations along the route include Salem, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Jharsuguda, Ranchi, and Bokaro Steel City. The service connects Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The train is expected to be a boon for thousands of migrant workers employed in textile and manufacturing hubs in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Previously, these workers had to endure multiple train changes and long journeys to reach their homes in Jharkhand and Odisha. The new service offers a direct, affordable, and comfortable option.

Speaking to IANS, DRM of Salem Division Panna Lal said, “It is a proud moment that PM Modi has flagged off several projects and trains in Tamil Nadu. The Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express is convenient for people travelling between South and North India and is dedicated to serving the public.”

He highlighted the train’s modern features, including LHB coaches for enhanced safety, cushioned seating even in unreserved coaches, high-quality toilets, charging sockets, and direct communication with the crew in emergencies.

LHB coaches are modern and stainless-steel coaches. These coaches are manufactured in India for Indian Railways. They offer improved safety, higher speeds up to 160 km/h, and increased passenger capacity compared to older ICF coaches. These coaches are 2 meters longer, providing more space.

Other amenities include fire detection systems, CCTV, and improved ventilation. Being a non-AC train, it offers comfortable long-distance travel at affordable fares.

The launch is part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and railway expansion projects aimed at boosting economic and social connectivity between South and Southeast India, benefiting migrant workers, industries, and regular passengers alike.

