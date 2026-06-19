Gujarat: Surat Police rescue woman from suicide attempt, expose cyberblackmail case

Surat, June 19 (IANS) A prompt response by Surat Police to a suicide alert led not only to the rescue of a woman in acute distress but also to the exposure of a cyberblackmail racket and the reconciliation of a strained marriage.

According to officials, the Amroli Police Station in Surat received information about a woman in her thirties who was reportedly on the verge of ending her life.

Acting immediately, a police team reached her residence, but she was not found there. A subsequent search led officers to the banks of the Tapi river, where they located her sitting alone in a highly distressed state.

She was safely taken away before any harm could occur and brought to the police station.

During preliminary questioning, the woman told police that she was under severe emotional distress and alleged that her husband had been physically assaulting her.

However, further inquiry into the circumstances revealed a different underlying cause.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-5), Lakhadirsinh Zala, said the initial intervention was prompted by a suicide risk alert. “When we received information that the woman was going to commit suicide, our team immediately acted and rescued her from the riverbank,” he said.

He added that subsequent questioning of the husband revealed crucial details that shifted the direction of the investigation.

“During interrogation, it became clear that the situation stemmed from a cybercrime case involving the woman,” DCP Zala said.

Police investigation found that the woman had come into contact with an individual through Instagram.

The accused allegedly obtained an obscene video of her and began blackmailing her, threatening to circulate it on social media unless she complied with his demands.

In an attempt to exert further pressure, the accused also sent the video to her husband, which led to mistrust within the marriage and escalating domestic conflict.

As suspicion grew between the couple, their relationship deteriorated further. Police stated that the misunderstanding contributed to tensions at home, which eventually left the woman in severe psychological distress.

Once the cyberblackmail angle was established, Surat Police initiated a technical investigation to trace the accused. Officials said the suspect was initially tracked to Bihar, but he managed to flee to Chhattisgarh before he could be apprehended.

The accused, identified as Arjun alias Montu Upadhyay, was later located in Telbandha village in Chhattisgarh following technical surveillance.

“He is a semi-skilled labourer who frequently moves between states in search of work. Our team used technical inputs to trace his location and then carried out surveillance in disguise by blending into the local environment before arresting him,” DCP Zala said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act and remains in judicial custody. Police further stated that they also intervened in the personal fallout of the case.

Officers counselled the husband after concluding that his anger had stemmed from misinformation and the manipulated video sent by the accused.

Following counselling and clarification of the facts, the couple reconciled.

Officials said the case highlighted both the risks of cyberblackmail and the psychological impact such offences can have on victims and families, as well as the role of timely police intervention in preventing loss of life and resolving related social distress.

--IANS

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