Gujarat pushes ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ mission with high-level strategy

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) In a bid to accelerate the ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ campaign and promote the Make in India initiative at the grassroots level, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday chaired a crucial strategy meeting in Gandhinagar.

Held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the session brought together heads and senior officers from all state departments to deliberate on ways to embed the use of locally made products in public and citizen-oriented programs.

The primary focus of the meeting was to raise public awareness and encourage the adoption of Indian-made goods. Officers discussed comprehensive strategies for motivating citizens to choose domestic products over imports, ensuring that government-led programs maximise the use of local items.

Emphasis was also laid on enhancing product quality to boost demand and preparing a mission-mode approach to take the ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’ initiative to the next level.

Deputy CM Sanghavi urged all departments to lead by example by adopting Swadeshi alternatives internally, noting that visible use of local products by government offices would send a strong positive message to citizens and give momentum to the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Pradeepsinh Jadeja, State In-Charge for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Additional Chief Secretary Sunaina Tomar, Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Ashwini Kumar, RC Meena, and senior officers from various departments.

The session underscored Gujarat’s commitment to strengthening India’s self-reliance agenda by linking policy, administration, and citizen participation in promoting local products.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, ahead of his state’s cultural participation and upcoming investor outreach programs.

CM Sai is in Gujarat to encourage artists from Chhattisgarh performing at the ongoing Bharat Parv in Ekatnagar on the night of November 10, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The meeting also set the stage for future discussions in Ahmedabad, where Chhattisgarh’s CM plans to engage with Gujarat investors ahead of the Chhattisgarh Investors Connect event scheduled in his state.

