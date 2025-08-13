August 13, 2025 12:25 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Ahmedabad has been crowned India’s safest city in the 2025 Crime and Safety Index by Numbeo, a feat Police Commissioner G.S. Malik calls “a proud moment for Ahmedabad and a model for cities across India.”

The city outperformed major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, securing a stellar safety score of 68.3, a testament to its citizen-focused policing and robust surveillance network.

The city boasts over 25,000 CCTV cameras, with 22,000 voluntarily installed by residents under the Gujarat Public Safety Act, and the rest set up by the Home Department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the Nirbhaya initiative.

This extensive network, combined with proactive policing, played a key role in ensuring public safety.

Malik credited the achievement to the teamwork between the police force and citizens, along with guidance from the Chief Minister, Minister of State for Home, and the Director General of Police. Gujarat stands out for its notably low crime rate compared to the national average.

According to the 2021 NCRB "Crime in India" report, the overall crime rate in Gujarat dropped to 11.9 per 100,000 population, markedly lower than the national average of 30.2.

The state also recorded a murder rate of just 1.4, compared to 2.1 nationally, and a kidnapping rate of 2.3, versus the national rate of 7.4.

Crimes against women, meanwhile, remained significantly lower than the national average - 22.1 in Gujarat compared to 64.5 per 100,000 elsewhere.

Furthermore, Gujarat’s rate of offences against the human body - covering serious crimes like grievous injury, rape, and attempted murder - stood at 28.6, well below the all-India figure of 80.5, earning it a rank of 31st among 36 states and UTs.

Theft also remains comparatively low at 15.2 per 100,000, while the national average is 42.9.

Ahmedabad’s City Police operates from 52 police stations across its 466 sq km area, with a total strength of approximately 7,500 to 8,000 police personnel spread among these stations, translating to about 170-200 officers per station.

In contrast, for the entire city, including both sanctioned and actual personnel, the figures provide a broader perspective: the sanctioned strength stands at around 15,500 personnel, though the actual deployed strength is closer to 12,500, with nearly 5,000 personnel often assigned to election duties.

--IANS

janvi/dan

LATEST NEWS

East Delhi Riders clinch last-over win against Purani Dilli 6 in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders clinch last-over win against Purani Dilli 6

Gulveer Singh breaks Surendra Singh's long-standing national record in 3000m at the Gyulai István Memorial Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary.

Gulveer Singh breaks Surendra Singh's long-standing national record in 3000m

Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan; leaked classified information

Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan; leaked classified information

Dharmasthala mass burial case: No evidence found at 13th site after search; excavation to continue

Dharmasthala mass burial case: No evidence found at 13th site after search; excavation to continue

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Kajari Teej with mother-in-law

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Kajari Teej with mother-in-law

Yuvraj Verma, Suhail Khan's heated exchange almost comes to blows on Day 8 in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League: Yuvraj Verma, Suhail Khan's heated exchange almost comes to blows on Day 8

Maha CM seeks Singapore’s cooperation in Vadhavan port development

Maha CM seeks Singapore’s cooperation in Vadhavan port development

Bodoland FC blank ITBP FT to seal historic quarterfinal spot in the 134th Durand Cup in front of over 12,000 ecstatic fans at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

134th Durand Cup: Bodoland FC blank ITBP FT to seal historic QF spot

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city