Gujarat: ‘Mera Desh Pehle’ showcases PM Modi’s nation first vision

Gandhinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) The grand first-ever show of ‘Mera Desh Pehle’, the thrilling story of the transformation of a new India taking shape under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The show beautifully portrayed the inspiring journey of PM Modi - from his birthplace, Vadnagar, where his life’s journey began, to his rise as the Prime Minister who brought global pride to India.

The performance not only showcased the untold aspects of his life dedicated to the nation but also vividly brought before the audience a reflection of a movement of national consciousness rather than being just a cultural presentation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ministers of the State Cabinet, prominent leaders from the industry and trade sector, including Pankaj Patel, Pranav Adani, Torrent Family, Chintan Thaker of ASSOCHAM, and many other distinguished leaders, industrialists, traders, and senior secretaries and high officials, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, enjoyed the performance.

The show captured the incredible journey of PM Modi — from being a courageous student in Vadnagar, to leading the Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra and the Ekta Yatra to Kashmir, where he bravely hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk despite threats from separatists.

It also depicted the valorous Operation Sindoor guided by the Prime Minister, the realisation of the Ram Mandir vision, and many other historic milestones through a spectacular blend of visuals, music, and drama that enthralled the audience.

More than 200 artists, including renowned film actor Akshay Kumar, along with the engaging and accurate direction of writer, producer, and presenter Manoj Muntashir, filled the GIFT City premises with a spirit of patriotism.

The presence of youth and social leaders who gathered in large numbers to watch this show has proven that 'Mera Desh Pehle' is not just an ordinary show, but has become a symbol of the ideology of a new generation.

The 'Mera Desh Pehle' - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', which is taking place across the country, is proof that the 'Nation First' sentiment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has now become a historical cultural movement, in which everyone, including the youth of the Prime Minister's home state, Gujarat, is enthusiastically participating.

