Gujarat leading the nation's energy transition: Karan Adani

October 09, 2025 4:18 PM

Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) As India moves towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, Gujarat is leading the nation's energy transition, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani said on Thursday.

Addressing the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference’, he said from the deserts of Kutch to the coast of Saurashtra, the state is shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow.

"We at the Adani Group, through Adani Green Energy, are proud to be part of this transformation -- building what will soon be the world's largest renewable energy facility at Khavda in Gujarat, with a capacity of 30,000 megawatt," Karan Adani told the gathering.

Also, the Adani Group is creating a manufacturing ecosystem in solar, wind, copper, green hydrogen and green PVC, to ensure that India's green transition is truly ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and future-ready, he mentioned.

He further stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has become a symbol of India's progress and self-reliance.

"It has become a place where enterprise meets inclusion and policy meets purpose. For us in the Adani group, Gujarat is not just where we began. It is our home, our foundation, and our future. Gujarat today stands tall, contributing strongly to India's growth story. But behind numbers lies something far more powerful -- the spirit of its people," Karan Adani highlighted.

Every entrepreneur, every worker, every young student here believes that Gujarat's growth is India's growth, and that belief is Gujarat's greatest strength, he added.

"This is self-reliance in action -- producing in India, innovating in India and empowering in India. Our partnership with Gujarat spans three decades, across ports, logistics, energy and new-age materials. As a company, we have already invested Rs 2 lakh crore in the last five years," said Karan Adani, adding that regional conferences like this are very special because they allow for deeper engagement, focused conversation and new collaboration on the next wave of opportunity.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference kicked off with Chief Minister Patel inaugurating the Trade Show and Exhibition in Mehsana. Union Railways, I&B and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

