January 14, 2026 1:52 AM

Gujarat govt hikes stipend for TRB personnel, latter celebrates with sweets

Surat, Jan 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a hike in the monthly stipend for the Traffic Brigade (TRB) personnel, a move that brought cheers and joy on the faces of thousands of staff, entrusted with the responsibility of traffic control.

Under this decision taken by the Home Department, the daily stipend of Traffic Brigade personnel working across the state has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 450.

As the decision was announced, a wave of joy gripped scores of TRB personnel who have been manning the traffic on the city roads for years.

To celebrate the stipend increase, TRB personnel in Surat distributed sweets to motorists on the roads. They also thanked the government for the pay hike, stating that this will improve their financial situation.

This also comes after months of demand for a hike in remuneration from these personnel for a long time.

TRB Supervisor Mohammed Tinwala told IANS that the state government's decision to increase the daily stipend of Traffic Brigade personnel to Rs 450 is a highly commendable step.

He said that there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Traffic Brigade and said that they will find themselves more financially stable now.

TRB personnel Geeta Nimbalkar said that she has been serving in the Traffic Brigade for about 15 years. She said that the news of the increase in the employees' stipend has brought joy to her family.

Geeta Nimbalkar said that after a long time, the government understood their hard work and services and gave a go-ahead to their demands for a pay increase.

Notably, the Traffic Brigade system, started by the Traffic Education Trust in major cities like Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, has now been implemented throughout Gujarat. The state government has taken this decision keeping in mind the responsibilities and workload of these personnel who work shoulder to shoulder with the police to ensure smooth traffic management.

